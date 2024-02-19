Brittney Griner emotional as No. 42 jersey retired by Baylor University

Brittney Griner’s basketball jersey has been retired by Baylor University.

The WNBA star, who plays for Phoenix Mercury, returned to Waco, Texas, for an emotional pregame ceremony in which her No 42 college jersey was raised to the rafters of the university’s new arena.

“As soon as [the jersey] started to go up, that’s when I started to break,” Griner, the most decorated women’s basketball player in Baylor’s history, said.

She won a national championship with the university back in 2012, before going on to win the WNBA Championship in 2014.