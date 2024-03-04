A Bundesliga ultra stormed the pitch to give his team a dressing down after a 6-0 home defeat left them in real danger of relegation.

Darmstadt, promoted to Germany’s top flight last season, suffered a humiliating loss at home to Augsburg on Saturday 2 March.

They are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table, having picked up just 13 points from 24 matches.

As Augsburg celebrated their big win, one furious Darmstadt supporter took to the field to address the team.

He was seen screaming at the players and coaches who had gathered around him, watching on in silence.