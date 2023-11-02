Jurgen Klopp winced as he found out Manchester United were thrashed at home by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s team delivered another dismal display in front of their supporters at Old Trafford, falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Liverpool fared better on Wednesday night (1 November), beating Bournemouth 2-1 away from home to book their place in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

In his post-match press conference, Klopp heard news of United’s defeat and his reaction summed up how many supporters will be feeling.

“Ooooh, okay,” he said, wincing in front of reporters.