‘Cotton candy burritos’: Take a look at the US’s latest bizarre stadium food

"Cotton candy burritos" are the latest stadium snack on offer in the US, according to an Arizona Cardinals official.

Cardinals senior vice president for media relations Mark Dalton shared images of the bizarre combination, showing a label describing the sugary item as “ice cream and candy wrapped in cotton candy.”

The concoction is one of the more than 50 new food offerings for NFL fans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Dalton added.

It's part of a new menu curated by the Cardinals and catering company Craft Culinary Concepts.