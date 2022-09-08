Robert Lewandowski makes Champions League history with Barcelona hat-trick

Robert Lewandowski made Champions League history on his first outing in the competition for Barcelona.

The Poland striker scored a hat-trick in his side’s 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzeň on Wednesday.

In doing so, the 34-year-old became the first-ever player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs.

Lewandowski has scored three goals in the same game for Barca, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Filippo Inzaghi and Neymar are the only other players to score a Champions League treble for multiple clubs.

The trio have each netted a hat-trick for two different teams.

