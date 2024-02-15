Kane reflects on Bayern’s ‘tough week’ after surprise defeat to Lazio

Harry Kane admitted Bayern Munich have endured a “tough week” as he spoke after a Champions League defeat to Lazio.

Ciro Immobile’s 69th-minute penalty secured an upset for the Serie A side in the first leg of their last-16 tie, meaning Bayern have work to do when they meet at the Allianz Arena next month.

The defeat came after Kane and co were beaten 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, slipping five points behind their Bundesliga title rivals.

“Yeah, really tough week,” Kane told TNT Sports after the match against Lazio on Wednesday night (14 February).

“We have to keep fighting, look forward and try to turn our momentum around.”