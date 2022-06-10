War, tear gas and apologies: A timeline of the 2022 Champions League final

How did one of the biggest matches in world sport end up with the Parisian chief of police tear-gassing supporters?

This is a timeline of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final that started with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulted in chaos ahead of the biggest match of the season.

On the ground in Paris last month, football fans faced chaos and condemnation from local police, culminating in some being tear-gassed over an influx of "fake tickets".

Following widespread criticism of the event, Didier Lallement was forced to apologise for the handling of the match.

