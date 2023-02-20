Despite a recent improvement in form, Liverpool must play their best or they “don’t have a chance” against Champions League holders Real Madrid, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The two teams meet in a rematch of last season’s final, with the first leg of the last-16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

“We need two super games to be honest, to get through,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“If you don’t play at your best, you don’t have a chance. Real Madrid doesn’t have to play at their best and still has a chance.”

