Champions League: Manchester City leave hotel after historic treble

Manchester City players left their hotel in Istanbul on Sunday, 11 June, after securing an historic treble with their Champions League win.

City only the second English team to win the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in the same season, after Manchester United in 1999.

City had a glorious night at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a 68th-minute Rodri strike.

“There are teams who win the Champions League and disappear. We have to avoid that,” Pep Guardiola told a post-match press conference.