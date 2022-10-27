Spurs’ boss Antonio Conte criticises VAR’s Champions League ‘unfair’ goal denial

Antonio Conte has expressed frustration with VAR’s “unfair” decision to deny a key goal during his side’s Champions League game.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager accused the technology of being dishonest during the match against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, 26 October.

“The goal was regular because the ball is in front of (Harry) Kane,” he said, adding he is “really upset” because of a lack of “honesty” in the system.

Mr Conte had already begun celebrating the goal which would have put his side in the lead, and was left fuming when instead his team drew 1-1.

Sign up for our newsletters.