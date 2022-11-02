Son Heung-min ‘feeling better’ after head injury but Spurs awaiting assessment

Tottenham Hotspur will assess the extent of the injury suffered by Son Heung-min on Wednesday, after he was forced off in the Champions League win at Marseille last night.

Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini confirmed the football player was “feeling better” post-match.

“I saw him in the dressing room, we celebrated with Sonny as well,” Stellini said.

He also revealed that Spurs head coach Antonio Conte was feeling “very tired” after the dramatic win, as the atmosphere created by Marseille fans was “not normal”.

