Graham Potter hit back with a passionate response after a reporter suggested the under-fire manager “doesn’t get angry enough”.

The Chelsea boss admitted that he does “lose his temper” as football is an “emotional” game, but also moved to defend his temperament.

“I choose to conduct myself the way that I think is the right way to conduct myself on the side,” Potter said of his touchline behaviour.

He added that people who think he got to his position at Chelsea by being “nice” don’t know “anything about anything”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.