Reece James: Graham Potter hails right-back’s potential as ‘beyond the sky’

Reece James’s potential is “beyond the sky,” Chelsea boss Graham Potter has said after his spectacular display against AC Milan on Wednesday, 5 October.

The wing-back rifled home the Blues’ final goal, in addition to setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike following Wesley Fofana’s first-half opener, in their 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge revitalised their Champions League campaign.

The former Brighton football manager was full of praise for the England player.

“He’s just tremendous. My job is to try and help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky,” Mr Potter said.

