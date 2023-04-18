‘No problem’ with Todd Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says

Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the club owners interacting with his players after a match.

Chelsea’s interim manager was commentating after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga mentioned the owners addressed the players following the defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

It has been reported Todd Boehly attempted to rouse Chelsea players before Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid by delivering a speech in the dressing room, during which he described the season so far as “embarrassing”.

Fellow board members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss were also said to be present.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.