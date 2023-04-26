Independent TV
Frank Lampard offers classic response as he hits back at reporter over Chelsea’s season
Frank Lampard produced a classic “not serious, serious” answer as he challenged a journalist’s claim that Chelsea have nothing left to play for in the coming weeks.
The caretaker boss was asked if he “feels like the season is over” despite seven Premier League matches to be played, with the Blues sitting in the bottom half of the table.
“It feels like it, with the tone of your questioning, to be fair,” Lampard responded with a chuckle.
“For me, it doesn’t. I’m the manager of Chelsea. I have a big link to this club and pride, and so should the players,” he then added, taking a more serious tone.
