Former Chelsea, Juventus and Italy forward Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58.

The football legend, who had recently been working with the Italian national team, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later.

He took a step back from his duties when the cancer reemerged and his health worsened.

Renowned as one of the best forwards of his generation, Vialli enjoyed a successful career across the 1980s and 1990s, playing in Italy before joining Chelsea in 1996, going on to become manager of the west London club.

