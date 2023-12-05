Pochettino provides injury update on Chelsea stars before trip to Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that it is “still too soon” for Christopher Nkunku to feature for Chelsea.

The summer signing has been close to a return in recent weeks but will not be rushed back, having picked up a serious knee injury in pre-season.

“We hope [he will be back soon] but he’s not involved for tomorrow’s game,” Pochettino said ahead of Chelsea’s midweek fixture away to Manchester United.

The Blues boss added that fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will also miss the clash through injury.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Noni Madueke are both doubts for the trip to Old Trafford with “minor problems”.