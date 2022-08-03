New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed he spoke to both Thomas Tuchel and club legend Gianfranco Zola before asking to take John Terry’s shirt number.

The football star went viral earlier this week after sharing a video of himself calling Terry and asking for permission to wear the No 26 next season.

“I wanted to know which number was free and speaking with the manager, he told me some numbers, but not 26,” Koulibaly explained.

“So I asked Gianfranco Zola... who I know very well... and he told me the story.”

