Pochettino pushes Armando Broja to use Preston goal as stepping stone

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Chelsea striker Armando Broja to fulfill his potential and use his performance against Preston as a stepping stone.

The 22-year-old scored in the second half of the Blues’ 4-0 FA Cup win over Preston North End, staking a place in the team while Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He needs to use this type of game, when he scores a goal and finds the net, to improve,” the Chelsea manager said.

The Argentinian remarked on the youngster’s body language too, saying he needs to “smile more.”