Frank Lampard has eased fears Chelsea will be outgunned by Real Madrid after a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ first-half stunner downed the visitors as the club legend’s return to the dugout failed to produce a response.

The 44-year-old, back until the end of the season after the sacking of Graham Potter, could not inspire the Blues in his first game in charge since being sacked in January 2021.

Despite defeat, Lampard insisted his players are ready to challenge the Champions League holders, suggesting: “If you’re worried, don’t come”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.