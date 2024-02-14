Shirtless Willie Gay runs down street and hypes up crowd at Chiefs victory parade

Willie Gay was seen running shirtless through the streets of Kansas on Wednesday 14 February, as the Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl victory parade.

The linebacker also hyped up crowds after whipping off his shirt and appeared to be carrying a bottle in each hand.

He was then seen sitting in the road as he gave an interview to a local television reporter.

The Chiefs are celebrating back-to-back Super Bowl victories, after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas last Sunday (11 February).