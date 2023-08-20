Chloe Kelly’s best moments off the pitch as Lioness makes World Cup final squad

Chloe Kelly has made quite the impression over the World Cup, and despite not starting in the final, the 25-year-old was brought on for the second half by Sarina Wiegman.

The Manchester City forward became a household name during Euro 2022 with her fiery personality and even more impressive skills on the pitch, after coming on to secure a goal against Germany, having been out with an injury most of the tournament.

The 2023 World Cup has been the Lionesses' first time making it to the final.