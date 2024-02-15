Mural of Lionesses star Chloe Kelly unveiled in Manchester

A mural of Lionesses star Chloe Kelly has been unveiled in Manchester on 14 February.

The artwork of the Manchester City forward was produced in partnership with Doritos as part of their ‘For the Bold in Everyone’ global campaign.

“To be here today, to break them barriers, I think that’s what we need to do, we keep knocking them doors down,” the 26-year-old said.

The mural recognises Kelly’s game-winning penalty against Nigeria in last summer’s Women’s World Cup, which was more powerful than any shot recorded in the top England men’s football tournament in the 2022/23 season.