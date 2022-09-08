College coach discusses breaking world record for longest basketball hoop shot

A college coach has broken the world record for the longest basketball hoop shot ever.

Joshua Walker, from Louisiana, made the incredible shot from 113ft away, snatching the world record from a Harlem Globetrotter.

It was the first of five basketball trick shots he landed on the same day in July of this year - and he now holds the Guinness World Record for each of them.

Walker has explained what inspired him to try and make history, and the major cool points he’s had from students since.

