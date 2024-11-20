Emotional moment Colorado Buffaloes crowd serenades superfan on 100th birthday

Thousands of Colorado Buffaloes fans sang "Happy Birthday" to a 100-year-old fan at Folsom Field on Saturday (16 November).

Peggy Coppom — affectionately nicknamed "Miss Peggy" — marked the milestone on Tuesday.

She appeared emotional as thousands of spectators sang to her at the football ground.

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, Coppom has only missed three Buffaloes games since she and her husband first bought season tickets in 1966.

Coach Deion Sanders said: “I’m thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation. She is the rock that holds us all together.”