David Beckham meets India cricket star Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup semi-final

David Beckham made a surprise appearance at the Cricket World Cup semi-final in India.

The football icon appeared in front of a raucous crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the hosts were bidding to reach the final with a win against New Zealand.

Ahead of the game, Beckham had a quick kickaround with star player Virat Kohli - who went on to hit a record-breaking 50th one-day international century as India beat their rivals by 70 runs.

Beckham also met Sachin Tendulkar as he took in the pitch ahead of the semi-final.