Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears as his side Portugal was knocked out the Qatar World Cup by Morocco.

Morocco's shock 1-0 win over Portugal makes them the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

The striker's World Cup, marred by his sudden departure from Manchester United, ended in Qatar on Saturday 10 December

The striker was seen being comforted as he walked through the tunnel into the dressing room.

