Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football and challenge for top honours.

However, it’s reported there are no serious suitors for Ronaldo at this time.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that’s it, I’m looking forward to working with him,” Ten Hag said.

“Cristiano is not for sale, Cristiano is in our plans.”

