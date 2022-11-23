Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have agreed to part ways following the explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he hit out at the club.

After the World Cup, the football icon will not be returning to Old Trafford and is now on the hunt for a new employer.

One of Man United’s biggest Premier League rivals could be interested in taking Ronaldo on a short-term deal - or he could end up soaking up some sun abroad.

Check out five potential clubs the Portuguese forward could join in January.

