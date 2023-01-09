Cristiano Ronaldo part of Portugal plans, new boss Roberto Martinez says

After being unveiled as the new head coach of Portugal on Monday, Roberto Martinez confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for the team, and that he wants to hold talks with the Al Nassr striker.

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, with the skipper dropped by former head coach Fernando Santos for the knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco in what could be his last finals campaign.

However, Martinez isn’t ruling out a first-team return for the 37-year-old - who has scored 118 goals in 196 caps.

