Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:20
Young fan storms pitch for selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024
A young fan stormed the pitch during Portugal’s win against Turkey at Euro 2024 to snap a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo.
He was one of five supporters who was able to reach the 39-year-old star and attempt to take photos with him, as a major security breach marred Portugal’s 3-0 win.
Footage shows the young boy evading stewards in the 69th minute of the Group F match at the Westfalenstadion, with Ronaldo happy to pose for a selfie before he was escorted away by security.
The incident led to several further attempts during the game and one at full-time, with Ronaldo becoming increasingly frustrated by the security lapses.
Up next
05:08
The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:20
Young fan storms pitch for selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024
00:59
Taylor Swift brings Kelce onstage for first time during Eras Tour
01:16
Gunmen in Russia kill six police officers, a priest in attacks
00:51
Jay Slater search narrowed to buildings near where phone last pinged
00:57
Chris Packham makes plea to Taylor Swift ahead of London tour
00:54
Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County
00:41
Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline
02:24
Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
00:23
Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Van Ness enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
00:33
Strictly star’s baby monitor goes off during live interview
01:56