A young fan stormed the pitch during Portugal’s win against Turkey at Euro 2024 to snap a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was one of five supporters who was able to reach the 39-year-old star and attempt to take photos with him, as a major security breach marred Portugal’s 3-0 win.

Footage shows the young boy evading stewards in the 69th minute of the Group F match at the Westfalenstadion, with Ronaldo happy to pose for a selfie before he was escorted away by security.

The incident led to several further attempts during the game and one at full-time, with Ronaldo becoming increasingly frustrated by the security lapses.