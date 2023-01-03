Buffalo Bills players surrounded teammate Damar Hamlin after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.

The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken in an ambulance out of the stadium.

Some teammates could be seen kneeling close to Hamlin, while others consoled each other as medical personnel worked on him.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.