Damar Hamlin thanks fans for support in first post since cardiac arrest on field

NFL star Damar Hamlin has thanked fans for their support in his first Instagram post since he suffered a dramatic cardiac arrest mid-game.

The Buffalo Bills player’s heart had to be restarted twice after he suddenly fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest during a game last Monday, January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Medical staff gave the NFL safety CPR for about 10 minutes before he was taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old said: “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.

“If you know me you know this is only going to make me stronger. [I’m] on a long road keep praying for me.”

