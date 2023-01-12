Dana White: UFC president says he has ‘no defence’ for slapping wife

UFC president Dana White has said there was “no defence” for his actions after he was filmed slapping his wife while the pair were on holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve.

The pair were caught getting into a physical altercation with each other in a nightclub.

“There’s no defence for this, and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism I have received this week is 100 per cent warranted and will receive in the future,” White said.

