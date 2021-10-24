David Beckham signed a £150 million deal to become the face of the 2022 Fifa Qatar World Cup.

The ten-year deal will reportedly be unveiled next month.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the former England captain, 46, flew to Doha this month to meet with dignitaries.

Beckham was reassured fans would be allowed to display rainbow flags during the next year's World Cup despite the country's widely criticised human rights record.

Same-sex relationships are deemed illegal in the country.

