West Ham fans sing ‘God Save the Queen’ in tribute to Elizabeth II

West Ham fans filled London Stadium stadium with song as they bellowed out “God Save the Queen” ahead of their clash with FC Steaua Bucharest.

Supporters of the Premier League side banded together in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8 September) after Buckingham Palace announced that she had died peacefully aged 96.

A statement made earlier that day said that while she was under medical supervision, Elizabeth II was “comfortable” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

West Ham won 3-1 to claim victory in the Europa Conference League opening game.

