Ed Sheeran crashes Ruben Amorim interview in awkward exchange

Global popstar Ed Sheeran has taken flack on social media after interrupting new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s first post-match interview.

The star embraced Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp during Amorim’s answer, following Ipswich’s 1-1 draw with United on 24 November.

“I love being back in the Premier League”, said Mr Sheeran.

Presenter Kelly Cates hurried the Perfect singer along to continue Amorim’s response, ending the awkward interaction.

Amorim reflected on his first game in charge with a frank description of his squad.

“They stay in the positions, they receive information and they try to use it in the game. That is very important.”