Ed Sheeran today attended his first Ipswich Town game as an investor in the club (17 August) - before admitting he needed to leave at half-time to fly to a gig in Serbia.

The singer now has a 1.4 per cent ownership stake, and celebrated the milestone by dishing up Tingly Ted’s pies to his fans, even autographing some in hot sauce.

But with the match against Liverpool kicking off at 12:30pm, and the European concert starting at 7pm local time, Sheeran was cutting it fine making it across Europe.

The Tractor Boys lost 2-0 in their first Premier League match in 22 years.