Ben Stokes appointed England Test captain after Joe Root steps down

Ben Stokes has been named as England’s new Test captain, replacing Joe Root.

The all-rounder has scored 5,061 runs and taken 174 wickets in 79 Tests to date and was previously vice-captain across two spells since 2017.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team,” Stokes said in a statement.

“This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.”

His first Test will be against world champions New Zealand at Lord’s on 2 June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.