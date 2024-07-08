Bukayo Saka shows off golf swing before taking tumble in front of England teammates

Bukayo Saka took a hilarious tumble after showing off his golf swing in front of his England teammates.

The Arsenal star - who scored England’s equaliser before netting one of the penalties in their dramatic shootout win against Switzerland at Euro 2024 - was applauded for a different kind of striking in a clip shared on Sunday 7 July.

But the applause from his teammates soon turned to laughter as Saka tripped over some bags as he made his way off the golf course.

“From hero to zero,” England’s official X account wrote, sharing the amusing footage.