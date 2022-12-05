A state-owned Israeli news channel presenter was left stuck for words after an England fan unravelled his broadcast with two words.

After asking if football was “coming home”, the reporter had his microphone grabbed and saw a fan shout “free Palestine” into it.

Visibly grimacing, the reporter quickly asks the fans to just “talk football”.

The reporter was gauging fan reaction following Englan’s win over Senegal on Sunday 4 December for Kan 11, an Israeli state-owned broadcaster.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the longest-running in human history, beginning in the mid-20th century.

