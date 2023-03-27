Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal’ England debut as he makes Brentford history

Ivan Toney reflected on his “surreal” England debut after the Three Lions beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley.

The Brentford striker made his first appearance as he replaced record-breaking Harry Kane with nine minutes remaining and became the first Bees player to appear for England since 1939.

“It feels so surreal. I couldn’t think of a better ground to do it in front of and obviously my family,” Toney said.

“It’s been a long journey, but to finally make it onto the pitch and get my first cap is a massive moment.”

