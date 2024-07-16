England manager Sarina Wiegman sends message to Gareth Southgate after resignation

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman said Gareth Southgate can be “very proud of himself” for the work that he has done with the men’s team.

Southgate announced on Tuesday (16 July) that he would be resigning as England manager, describing it as “the honour of his life” to play for and manage his country.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday night, Southgate’s final match in charge after a near eight-year reign.

Wiegman paid tribute to Southgate after her team secured qualification for Euro 2025 on Tuesday night with a goalless draw against Sweden.