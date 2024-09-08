Roy Keane criticises ‘arrogant’ England players after Ireland lose in Dublin

Roy Keane criticised the "arrogance" of England players after Ireland lost 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 7 September.

Declan Rice ignored the anger aimed his way having switched allegiance after making three senior appearances for Ireland, scoring in the 11th minute.

Jack Grealish, who came in for similar flak having represented Ireland up until under-21 level, swept home a Rice cutback later in the first half.

The pundit recognised England's dominance in the first half but said they lacked intensity in the second with plays "playing for themselves" with "a bit of arrogance."