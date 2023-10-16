Independent TV
Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy
England football manager Gareth Southgate addressed criticism directed towards Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.
“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team,” he told a press conference on Monday, 16 October, ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.
Mr Southgate said: “In this instance, people might disagree with Jordan’s decision, given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community, but I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him and I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.”
Jordan Henderson signed with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq for a reported transfer fee of £12 million on 27 July, 2023.
