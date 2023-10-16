England football manager Gareth Southgate addressed criticism directed towards Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team,” he told a press conference on Monday, 16 October, ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Mr Southgate said: “In this instance, people might disagree with Jordan’s decision, given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community, but I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him and I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.”

Jordan Henderson signed with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq for a reported transfer fee of £12 million on 27 July, 2023.