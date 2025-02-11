Sarina Wiegman breaks silence on Chloe Kelly’s England future after squad emission

Sarina Wiegman has broken her silence on Chloe Kelly’s future after the forward was omitted from the England squad to face Portugal and Spain in the Nations League this month.

Kelly, who memorably scored the match-winning goal for England against Germany in the Euro 2022 final, sealed a loan move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been candid about her frustrations over a lack of playing time and situation at parent club Manchester City, airing her grievances on social media before her Gunners deal was confirmed.

Speaking a press conference on Tuesday (11 February), Wiegman said: “She hasn’t played enough in my opinion.”