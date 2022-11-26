Jump to content

Sophie Thompson | 1669453757

FA CEO shares extreme sanctions England faced over One Love armband

FA CEO Mark Bullingham has spoke of the “unlimited sanctions” that would be faced by the England team had they have worn the One Love arm band at the World Cup.

“We were then suddenly faced with a scenario where our players might not be able to play a part in the tournament and we felt we couldn’t put them in that position,” Mr Bullingham told ITV.

FIFA officials reportedly turned up at the team’s hotel, threatening yellow cards and match bands for wearing the arm band in Qatar.

