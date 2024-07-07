Watch: Police horses recreate England’s Euros 2024 quarter-final win

England’s win against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-final yesterday (Saturday 7 July) had two police horses getting into the football spirit.

The two horses, called Brock and Bowker, kick a giant inflatable football, one of them adorned with St George’s flags, in a video posted to X by Lancashire Police.

The caption reads: “Some say Harry Kane kicks like a mule.

“We reckon they could give Kane and Foden a run for their money,” they added.

England’s hopes to win the Euros are one step closer as they face The Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday (10 July).