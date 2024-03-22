England legend John Barnes says kit furore ‘much ado about nothing’

John Barnes believes the row over Nike changing the St George’s Cross on England’s Euro 2024 kit is “much ado about nothing”.

The former winger, who played 79 times for his country, added that he doesn’t understand what all the “fuss” is about.

“I don’t get involved in culture wars any more but this whole furore…I didn’t even know there was a St George’s cross,” he said.

“If they were going to change the three lions then that’s a debate to be had. I don’t see what the fuss is. I think it’s a much ado about nothing.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak, however, has urged Nike not to mess with the St George’s Cross.