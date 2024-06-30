England fans went wild as Harry Kane fired the ThreeLions into a 2-1 lead in the early minutes of extra time in their knock-out match against Slovakia on Sunday (30 June).

With the match deep into stoppage time England drew level as Guehi flicked on a long throw and Bellingham delivered a stunning overhead kick.

Slovakia looked out on their feet at full-time and it did not take England long to capitalise at the start of extra time as Kane headed home a flick-on from late substitute Ivan Toney to turn the tie on its head.